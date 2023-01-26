Structured, broad-based engagement, critical to advance shared goals of Pakistan, US: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

The prime minister, in a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him, thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the United States, a PM Office statement said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

Ambassador Blome said that the United States would continue to support Pakistan's post-flood recovery as well as the government's efforts for economic development and reform.