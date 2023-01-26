UrduPoint.com

Structured, Broad-based Engagement, Critical To Advance Shared Goals Of Pakistan, US: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Structured, broad-based engagement, critical to advance shared goals of Pakistan, US: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries' shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

The prime minister, in a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who called on him, thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the United States, a PM Office statement said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

Ambassador Blome said that the United States would continue to support Pakistan's post-flood recovery as well as the government's efforts for economic development and reform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Geneva United States Government

Recent Stories

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

10 minutes ago
 Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

10 minutes ago
 AAC sealed gas agency for filling LNG

AAC sealed gas agency for filling LNG

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn ..

Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn in 2022

48 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability a springboard for global cl ..

Year of Sustainability a springboard for global climate action: UICCA Executive ..

49 minutes ago
 1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.