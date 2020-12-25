Structures be constructed as per housing schemes' plans: LDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Friday directed the relevant quarters to ensure construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved plans.

The DG also directed for developing parks in the housing schemes so as to improve environment besides purposeful use of public building sites.

The LDA DG visited two housing schemes, including Al-Hafeez Garden Phase-I and Canal Fort-II on Canal, according to a LDA spokesman.

The director general also reviewed the situation of recovery of aquifer charges and water pumping in the schemes. He directed that water pumps exceeding the number permitted for these schemes and illegally installed water pumps should be identified.

Tarar said that proposals were being prepared for taking action against illegal housing schemes.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and directors concernedwere also present.