UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Structures Be Constructed As Per Housing Schemes' Plans: LDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Structures be constructed as per housing schemes' plans: LDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Friday directed the relevant quarters to ensure construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved plans.

The DG also directed for developing parks in the housing schemes so as to improve environment besides purposeful use of public building sites.

The LDA DG visited two housing schemes, including Al-Hafeez Garden Phase-I and Canal Fort-II on Canal, according to a LDA spokesman.

The director general also reviewed the situation of recovery of aquifer charges and water pumping in the schemes. He directed that water pumps exceeding the number permitted for these schemes and illegally installed water pumps should be identified.

Tarar said that proposals were being prepared for taking action against illegal housing schemes.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and directors concernedwere also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Housing

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

5 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

6 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

13 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

45 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

51 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.