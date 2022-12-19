Structures demolished at eight illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA), on Monday took action against eight illegal housing schemes during a grand operation.

Official sources said that LDA's State Management Private Housing Schemes Department under the supervision of Director Asadullah Cheema conducted operation and demolished offices, roads, four walls and other structures of eight illegal housing schemes.

During the operation, action was taken against A&M Homes, Palm Villas, Ehsaas Villas, Maraka Marketing, Punjab State, Mohalinwal Nagar, Bismillah Associates and an illegal land subdivision located near Greenview.

LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan said that intensive operation against illegalhousing schemes and constructions would continue.