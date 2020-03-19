Structures demolished in two schemes in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) -:The FDA demolished structures in two illegal housing schemes here on Thursday.

The teams headed by Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid and Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed Adan Valley in Chak No 202-RB.

The team demolished illegal structure at two Azafi abadies in Chak No 2 Gatti and acquired a piece of land in Chak No 207-RB.