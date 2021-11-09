Structures of illegal housing colonies demolished

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday demolished structures of 8 illegal housing colonies in Chak No.218-RB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday demolished structures of 8 illegal housing colonies in Chak No.218-RB.

FDA spokesman said that 5 Azafi Abadis and two housing schemes Palm Valley and Mueen Garden were developed in Chak No 219-RB without obtaining prior permission and completing code requirements.

The FDA warned developers of illegal colonies to avoid from any kind of structure and sale of plots until the schemes were approved, but the developers did not pay any heed towards FDA requests and started construction work.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya demolishedillegal structures of these colonies.

Further action against the developers was underway.