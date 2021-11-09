UrduPoint.com

Structures Of Illegal Housing Colonies Demolished

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Structures of illegal housing colonies demolished

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday demolished structures of 8 illegal housing colonies in Chak No.218-RB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday demolished structures of 8 illegal housing colonies in Chak No.218-RB.

FDA spokesman said that 5 Azafi Abadis and two housing schemes Palm Valley and Mueen Garden were developed in Chak No 219-RB without obtaining prior permission and completing code requirements.

The FDA warned developers of illegal colonies to avoid from any kind of structure and sale of plots until the schemes were approved, but the developers did not pay any heed towards FDA requests and started construction work.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya demolishedillegal structures of these colonies.

Further action against the developers was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Imtiaz Ali From Housing

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 106196 cusecs water

IRSA releases 106196 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Zeman Orders to Form New Czech Cabinet - Press Off ..

Zeman Orders to Form New Czech Cabinet - Press Office

1 minute ago
 Pope Francis Calls Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister ..

Pope Francis Calls Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister 'Vile Act of Terrorism'

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 9 N ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 9 Nov 2021

4 minutes ago
 PNCA observes Iqbal Day

PNCA observes Iqbal Day

4 minutes ago
 Patron of Idara Tehqiqat Imam Ahmad Raza laid to r ..

Patron of Idara Tehqiqat Imam Ahmad Raza laid to rest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.