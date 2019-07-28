UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggle Against Child Labour Gained Momentum; 152 Mln Still Shackled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

Struggle against child labour gained momentum; 152 mln still shackled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The struggle against child labour has gained momentum over the past two decades but 152 million children across the world are still subject to child labour which is critical for their bright future.

Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique remarked this while talking to APP on Sunday.

He emphasized that labour survey had not been conducted yet since 1996 whereas between 2000 and 2016 alone there was a 38 per cent decrease in child labour around the world.

He said the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) initiative to declare 2021 the International year for elimination of Child labour would be a great help in focusing attention on the millions of children still toiling in the fields, in the mines and in factories.

Shafique said that although the Child Protection Rights law had been passed but the strict implementation was yet necessary to eradicate forced labor and modern slavery and all worst from of child labor prevailing in the society.

He further said that the children in Sindh and Punjab had lost their child hood in shoe making, brick kilns, in different factories and in agricultural fields without wages or minimum wages.

In Islamabad Capital Territory the child protection act law regarding bagging, abuses and seducing the children was requiring more implementation for eradicating child bagging at the mid night on traffic signals.

/395

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Islamabad World United Nations Punjab Traffic Sunday 2016 All From Million Labour

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

56 minutes ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.