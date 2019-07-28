Struggle against child labour gained momentum; 152 mln still shackled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The struggle against child labour has gained momentum over the past two decades but 152 million children across the world are still subject to child labour which is critical for their bright future.

Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique remarked this while talking to APP on Sunday.

He emphasized that labour survey had not been conducted yet since 1996 whereas between 2000 and 2016 alone there was a 38 per cent decrease in child labour around the world.

He said the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) initiative to declare 2021 the International year for elimination of Child labour would be a great help in focusing attention on the millions of children still toiling in the fields, in the mines and in factories.

Shafique said that although the Child Protection Rights law had been passed but the strict implementation was yet necessary to eradicate forced labor and modern slavery and all worst from of child labor prevailing in the society.

He further said that the children in Sindh and Punjab had lost their child hood in shoe making, brick kilns, in different factories and in agricultural fields without wages or minimum wages.

In Islamabad Capital Territory the child protection act law regarding bagging, abuses and seducing the children was requiring more implementation for eradicating child bagging at the mid night on traffic signals.

/395