Struggle For Development To Continue Under Imran's Leadership: Shibli

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Struggle for development to continue under Imran's leadership: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the struggle for the development and prosperity of the nation would continue.

In a tweet, he said that he was deeply grateful to the cabinet members to become part of the government's campaign to highlight its two-year performance.

He also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the media persons for conveying the message of the government performance to the people.

