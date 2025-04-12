Struggle for Hazara province gains momentum as bill presented in parliament: Sardar Yousaf

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and leader of the Hazara Province Movement, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Saturday has announced that the unified efforts of the movement’s Supreme Council have taken the Hazara Province demand to the upper house of Parliament.

He expressed these views while addressing the Hazara Martyrs Conference held at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

Sardar Yousuf further said that a bill proposing the creation of the province has already been presented in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

He emphasized the urgent need for new provinces in Pakistan, stating that with a population of over 250 million, the country must adopt an administrative approach to governance. "Until Hazara becomes a separate province, we pledge to continue the struggle," he declared.

Sardar Yousaf stated that a clear strategy has been formulated for the next phase of the movement and that further necessary reforms would also be introduced as required.

In a media briefing, the federal minister also recalled the sacrifice of seven young men who lost their lives in the struggle for Hazara province, adding that their martyrdom is honored every year. He clarified that the movement is not limited to any single political party but belongs to all the people of Hazara, with representation from all parties under the banner of the Supreme Council.

He also lauded the media’s support for the cause and recognized the contributions of transport unions, trade unions, lawyers, and other community sectors who have stood firmly with the movement.

Representatives from Kohistan, Mansehra, Haripur, and Abbottabad also expressed their confidence in Sardar Muhammad Yousaf’s leadership and pledged continued support for the movement.

The event concluded with Fatiha for the martyrs of Hazara and glowing tributes to their sacrifices in pursuit of a separate province.