Struggle for IOK liberation to continue at all levels :Caretaker CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG(R) Mir Afzal said the struggle for liberation of deprived Kashmiris would be continued at national and international levels.

While talking to media he said Kashmir was not only a big issue of a region, but it is a big challenge for international community.

Chief Minister added that UNO must play its role actively for the protection of human lives in Indian held Kashmir as implementation of UN resolutions was the only solution of the issue.

He said the ideology of RSS which was followed by Indian prime minister Narandar Mudi was a potential threat for regional peace and security.