UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Struggle For IOK Liberation To Continue At All Levels :Caretaker CM GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:48 PM

Struggle for IOK liberation to continue at all levels :Caretaker CM GB

Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG(R) Mir Afzal said the struggle for liberation of deprived Kashmiris would be continued at national and international levels

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG(R) Mir Afzal said the struggle for liberation of deprived Kashmiris would be continued at national and international levels.

While talking to media he said Kashmir was not only a big issue of a region, but it is a big challenge for international community.

Chief Minister added that UNO must play its role actively for the protection of human lives in Indian held Kashmir as implementation of UN resolutions was the only solution of the issue.

He said the ideology of RSS which was followed by Indian prime minister Narandar Mudi was a potential threat for regional peace and security.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Chief Minister United Nations Gilgit Baltistan Media

Recent Stories

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

5 minutes ago

Government response to Covid-19 sloppy

7 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in T ..

10 minutes ago

At the Conference on Emergencies Jurisprudence: Al ..

10 minutes ago

OPPO announces a new exciting price for OPPO Reno3 ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir is ready for England Tour

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.