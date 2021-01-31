Struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom cannot be silenced by India: MNA Lali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali has said that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their freedom cannot be silenced by the Indian army in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said the Kashmiri nation was waiting for the world conscience to awake for the last 72 years.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. Replying to a question, he said the Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri people and will fight their case at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, he said that Kashmiris are brave people and the blood of martyrs will not go in vain.