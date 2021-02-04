Struggle of Kashmiri youth is exemplary, says Professor Nasrullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Struggle of the people of Kashmir is exemplary and such struggled recognized by the world including the muslims all over the world, said Prof. Nasrullah during Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Government College Peshawar on Thursday.

Students of more than 15 different colleges in Peshawar participated in Kashmiri song and speech competitions Principal Government College Peshawar Prof. Nasrullah was the chief guest on this occasion.

In his address on the occasion, Prof. Nasrullah said that the struggle of the people of Kashmir is exemplary and today not only they but also Muslims all over the world feel that our elders, children and women have made innumerable sacrifices for the Kashmir independence movement.

He said, such innumerable sacrifices for Kashmir independence, would not go in vain. He said that India is showing stubbornness for the independence of Kashmir while refusing to abide by the UN resolutions but the day is not far when the people of Kashmir became an unprecedented part of Pakistan.

He said, every Pakistani and specially the youth stood with the innocent Kashmiris today and expressed their solidarity with Kashmiris facing unmatched brutality at the hands of India forces.

On this occasion, students of different colleges enthralled the sitting spectators with enthusiastic speeches and national and Kashmiri poems.

According to the results, Shehiya Azaz of Government College Hayatabad 2 won the first, followed by Ayesha Roman of Frontier College for Women bagged the second position while Fiza Azhar of Government Girls City College bagged the third position.

At the end of the function, students and teachers rallied in favor of Kashmir by staging a walk against Indian forces killing innocent Kashmiries. They also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir and against India forces.