Struggle of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the generation-to-generation struggle of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom from Indian yoke would soon bear fruit.

She said February 5 was being observed as a day of solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brethren and that Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The world community would be sensitized about the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory, she mentioned.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan would take up the Kashmir issue at all international forums including the UN Security Council and that the sun of Kashmir's freedom from Indian yoke would rise soon.

She said this while addressing a big public meeting at village Kanpur-Palora near here.

She said the government was making all out efforts to highlight the role of rural population in national development and prosperity.

The special assistant said the people belonging to rural areas were playing a pivotal role in national development. The government was streamlining the role of rural population and no one could ignore the importance of it in making Pakistan developed and prosperous, she added.

She said the government was ensuring rural and remote areas' development by providing them with facilities, adding the government was committed to raising the living standard of people by ensuring swift provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Dr. Firdous said the government was making concrete efforts to overcome the inherited crisis and striving to control price-hike besides giving maximum financial relief to common people.

She said plundering of national wealth by the previous governments was the major reason behind the prevailing inflation.

She said price-hike would soon be controlled through sincere and effective policies.

She said the constructive economical policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were helping to steer the country out of crises.

She welcomed the investment in Pakistan by the overseas Pakistanis, saying that the expatriates were a precious asset of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to strengthen all national institutions.

The special assistant said 'Kamyab Jawan' programme would provide opportunities to the youth to move forward by launching small and medium enterprises.