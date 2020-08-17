UrduPoint.com
Struggle Of Writers In 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' Movement Can Never Be Forgotten: Ghazala Saifi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Struggle of writers in 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' movement can never be forgotten: Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, MNA Ghazal Saifi has said that struggle of writers who wrote in accordance with freedom movement can never be forgotten.

Speaking in a program titled "Freedom in World Literature" organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday, Ghazala Saifi said the struggle of Tehreek-i-Pakistan was more strong with the poems of such poets.

She said, wherever the freedom movement took place, the writers took full part in this struggle and awakened the nation.

Ghazala Saifi said that human beings are naturally free souls and wanted freedom.

She said that the slogan "Accession to Kashmir with Pakistan" is also the voice of freedom of Kashmir's and they have been waiting for 72 years for the international community to hear their voice.

She said our government has raised this issue internationally and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has conveyed the voice of Kashmiris at every forum and as a result the world was taking the issue seriously.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the PAL under the patronage of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood is looking very dynamic.

The PAL has started new projects. Dr. Yousuf Khushk will be moving forward in a good way as the spirit of all these projects.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL on the occasion said that 72 languages are spoken in our country out of which literature is being created in 52 languages.

PAL tried to bring the literature written about the Tehreek-e-Pakistan in different languages to the new generation during the Independence Day celebrations,he said. He said that the purpose of the week long celebrations was to introduce the new generation to the sacrifices rendered by our elders for the freedom struggle.

He said that Writers have played an important role in the freedom movement.

He said this was the first time that separate messages were sent to the writers by the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said, the PAL would carry out literary projects under the patronage of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood and with the support of Parliamentary Secretary Ghazala Saifi, he added.

