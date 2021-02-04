UrduPoint.com
Struggle, Sacrifices Of People Of IIOJK Will Not Go In Vain: Governor Sindh

Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the long struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their great sacrifices will not go in vain and they will succeed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the long struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their great sacrifices will not go in vain and they will succeed.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Imran Ismail said that as a nation we, the people of Pakistan, stand by the side of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and we pray to Allah to help them succeed and Kashmir will become Pakistan.

He said that the entire nation expresses solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers in the IIOJK, on every Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Sindh Governor said that Kashmir which was once called "Jannat Nazeer Wadi", now the life of the people of IIOJK has been made tougher than ever.

He said that our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been suffering from a torture which is named as "Curfew" for the last one and a half years and that curfew has been imposed inhumanely.

He said that we appeal to all the international community to play their role in this inhuman act because these people are also human beings, they are also living, their hearts are beating and blood is running in their veins. Why the world is silent when the people of IIOJK are oppressed, he added.

