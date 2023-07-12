STS announces results of screening tests for BPS 5 to 15

Sukkur IBA Testing Services on Wednesday announced the results of Screening tests for Intermediate category (BPS 05-15)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA Testing Services on Wednesday announced the results of Screening tests for Intermediate category (BPS 05-15).

According to the announcement, the results have been uploaded on the official website of SIBA Testing Services.

It is mentioned that screening tests were conducted from 12th June to 26th of June, 2023.