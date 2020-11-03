Stubble burning not good for environment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers not to burn paddy stubble as it results in polluting air.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that burning of stubble negatively impact the fertility of land.

Farmers should bury the stubble with rotavator or disc harrow, he added.

Spokesman said that action would be taken against those burning paddy stubble under section 144.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded with AQMS of Environment Protection Authority in provincial capital at Met Station, Jail Road is (128), Town Hall (212), Township (48) mobile Van at EPA HQ 12 (147).

Ranges between 100 to 200 are satisfactory and 200 to 300 are moderately polluted.