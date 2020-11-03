UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stubble Burning Not Good For Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Stubble burning not good for environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers not to burn paddy stubble as it results in polluting air.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that burning of stubble negatively impact the fertility of land.

Farmers should bury the stubble with rotavator or disc harrow, he added.

Spokesman said that action would be taken against those burning paddy stubble under section 144.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded with AQMS of Environment Protection Authority in provincial capital at Met Station, Jail Road is (128), Town Hall (212), Township (48) mobile Van at EPA HQ 12 (147).

Ranges between 100 to 200 are satisfactory and 200 to 300 are moderately polluted.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Jail Agriculture Road Van

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

12 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

1 hour ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

1 hour ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.