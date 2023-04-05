Close
Student Active In Wheat Flour Distribution Among Women In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:19 PM

A girl doing her intermediate in science was seen distributing free wheat flour bags among women, sparing them botheration through her women-exclusive distribution point in Alipur tahsil, district Muzaffargarh

In a society that likes to stick to traditions and where women's outdoor activity was looked upon as something out of the box, F.Sc student Kanwal Shahzadi chose to stand out, her mother told newsmen at the Atta distribution point in Alipur stadium.

Kanwal Shahzadi said, she thought of jumping into the activity after noticing women waiting in queue for hours with men during her visit to the distribution centre while she was on leave from college.

She said, she thought she could do it better for women and so got herself registered on the government's free Atta application, thanks to the permission granted by Assistant commissioner Dr. Imran Rafiq and Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi. She was thankful to the administration for reposing trust in her.

"The activity made me feel happy and satisfied" after having served the poor women from under developed Alipur, she said.

Kanwal's mother said, it was her daughter's desire and she encouraged her for it was meant to serve the poor.

