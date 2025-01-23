Student allegedly gang raped

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A 16-year-old student has been allegedly gang raped in jurisdictions of Satellite Town police station.

The police sources said that two men kidnapped the student.

The police arrested the accused identified as Muzammal and his companion Hammad, he added.

The victim girl has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

