Student Among 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Sargodha

Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:04 PM

Two people including a student were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Wan Bachran police station limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people including a student were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Wan Bachran police station limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Aziz (16), student of 10th class, resident of village Shadia Tehsil Wan Bachran was moving on a motorcycle on Mianwali road when recklessly driven Van hit the motorbike near Kalairi as a result he injured seriously.

Rescue 1122 shifted the Muhammad Aziz in hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven motorcar hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Fayyaz and injured his wife Kousar Bibi and Son Hammad (10) near village Pathankot and fled.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered separate cases.

