Student Among 2 Killed In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Student among 2 killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a student were killed in a road accident in the limits of Tarkhani police on Monday.

According to police, Ahmed, an eighth class student, was returning to his home in Chak 138-GB from school, along with his friend Sajawal, on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit their bike on Samundri-Gojra road.

Both died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Samundri for legal formalities. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

