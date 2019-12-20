Student Among 2 Killed On Roads In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Two young men were killed injured in separate road accidents in City and Sadder (Darya Khan) Police limits.
Police sources said Friday that Badar Zohaib (20)/ student of 3rd year resident of Basti Khokharwali Tehsil Darya Khan was moving on a motorcycle on Bhakhar- Mianwali road when a recklessly driven Tractor Trolley hit the motorbike near Adda Kuhawar Kalan; as a result Badar Zohaib died on the spot while.
The accused driver fled from the scene.
In another accident, a speeding driven trawler crushed to death a motorcyclist Shahbaz Rehman s/o Muhammad Shahid (21) of Saeed Park Sargodha at old bride of Fatima Jinnah road and fled from the scene.
Police have registered separate cases.