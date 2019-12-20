UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Among 2 Killed On Roads In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:23 PM

Student among 2 killed on roads in Sargodha

Two young men were killed injured in separate road accidents in City and Sadder (Darya Khan) Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Two young men were killed injured in separate road accidents in City and Sadder (Darya Khan) Police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Badar Zohaib (20)/ student of 3rd year resident of Basti Khokharwali Tehsil Darya Khan was moving on a motorcycle on Bhakhar- Mianwali road when a recklessly driven Tractor Trolley hit the motorbike near Adda Kuhawar Kalan; as a result Badar Zohaib died on the spot while.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven trawler crushed to death a motorcyclist Shahbaz Rehman s/o Muhammad Shahid (21) of Saeed Park Sargodha at old bride of Fatima Jinnah road and fled from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Fatima Jinnah Student Driver Road Died Young Sargodha Mianwali Darya Khan From

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia celebrates launch of first satellite

3 minutes ago

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieves 87 ..

3 minutes ago

Bess and Overton called up as cover for sick Engla ..

3 minutes ago

Ex CS stresses on civil servants to apply skills i ..

16 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.