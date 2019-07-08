Student Among 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) Three people including a student were killed and other two women were injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahnikdar police limits.
Police sources said on Monday that Muhammad Ali (22) of Chawe-Wala, tehsil Sahiwal, along with his two cousins including Tanveer Bibi and Hifza Bibi, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang Road when another motorcyclist Iqbal collided with him.
As a result, both Iqbal and Ali died on-the-spot while the other two women were injured.
In another accident, a speeding driven Dumper vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist student Muhammad Arslan (14) of Chak 159/NB near Chak 160/NB and fled the scene.
The injured were shifted to the hospitals concerned, and the police have registered cases.