UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Among 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:11 PM

Student among 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Sargodha

Three people including a student were killed and other two women were injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahnikdar police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) Three people including a student were killed and other two women were injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahnikdar police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that Muhammad Ali (22) of Chawe-Wala, tehsil Sahiwal, along with his two cousins including Tanveer Bibi and Hifza Bibi, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang Road when another motorcyclist Iqbal collided with him.

As a result, both Iqbal and Ali died on-the-spot while the other two women were injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven Dumper vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist student Muhammad Arslan (14) of Chak 159/NB near Chak 160/NB and fled the scene.

The injured were shifted to the hospitals concerned, and the police have registered cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Arslan Student Road Vehicle Died Muhammad Ali Women Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Six schemes to launch during next six months to al ..

26 seconds ago

EU 'strongly urges' Iran to stop nuclear enrichmen ..

31 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 865 road accident ..

32 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

35 seconds ago

PM Imran wants independent judiciary to investigat ..

18 minutes ago

Search operation continues to trace missing person ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.