Student Among Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two people including a student were killed in separate incidents of firing and suicide in Shahpur and Bhagtanwala police limits.

Police sources Tuesday that Malik Farooq Kundan resident of village Kundan was heading towards outhouse on a Tractor when some unknown armed persons have shot dead Farooq Kundan and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Atif Ameer (22), a student of private university has allegedly ended his life by taking poison. The heirs of deceased have refused of any legal proceeding.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after medical formalities; police have started investigation.

