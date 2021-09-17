Student Assault Case: Police Present Challan Against Mufti Aziz
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:59 PM
A police investigation officer on Friday presented a challan in a court here against Mufit Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested for allegedly abusing his student sexually
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A police investigation officer on Friday presented a challan in a court here against Mufit Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested for allegedly abusing his student sexually.
According to the challan, the Mufti abused his student by promising him help in passing his exam.
A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of the video in which he was seen sexually assaulting his student. A total of 22 persons were listed in the challan as the witnesses.
On June 20, the Punjab police had arrested the cleric along with his sons.