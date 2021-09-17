Student assault case: Police present challan against Mufti Aziz

A police investigation officer on Friday presented a challan in a court here against Mufit Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested for allegedly abusing his student sexually

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A police investigation officer on Friday presented a challan in a court here against Mufit Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested for allegedly abusing his student sexually.

According to the challan, the Mufti abused his student by promising him help in passing his exam.

A forensic examination confirmed the authenticity of the video in which he was seen sexually assaulting his student. A total of 22 persons were listed in the challan as the witnesses.

On June 20, the Punjab police had arrested the cleric along with his sons.

The court adjourned the hearing for Sept 20.