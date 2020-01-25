Student attempts suicide in Attock

A student of a local technical college attempted suicide by hanging himself with fan in his hostel room in Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A student of a local technical college attempted suicide by hanging himself with fan in his hostel room in Attock on Saturday.

Police and rescue sources said Shahzaib Saqlian a student of local government technical college was in distress due to some domestic chaos from last couple of days.

On Saturday, he closed himself in his hostel room and hanged with ceiling fan.

His other colleagues spotted him hanging and rescued him after breaking the door. Later, Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ hospital.

Attock police registered a case and started investigation.