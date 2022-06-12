Student body found hanging as police suspects a suicide case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A student dead body was found hanging from the roof in a flat at Naseem Mall Qasimabad here, on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Ashfar Ahmed Shar, who was a fourth year student in Mitharam Campus of the Sindh University in Hyderabad.

According to the police, though the investigation was underway, however, the initial cause of the death appeared to be a suicide.

The student hailed from Thari Mirwah area of Khairpur district.