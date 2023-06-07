Student caught using smartphone during examination; Superintendent suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Controller Examination, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Malik Maqsood Anwar on Wednesday apprehended a student red-handed while using a smartphone during the examination of 12th grade.

According to details, Malik Maqsood Anwar accompanied by Deputy Controller Alamzeb Khan conducted inspections at various examination centres across the district to check the fair conduct of intermediate examinations of BISE Peshawar.

During the inspection of Centre No 137 here, the Controller found a student using a smartphone during the examination and cancelled his paper on the spot and directed the initiation of a case of unfair means against him besides suspending the superintendent of the centre.

Meanwhile, CE in a statement urged parents to refrain their children from bringing smartphones to the examination centres.

He also issued necessary directives to examination staff and invigilators to have strict checks on smartphones and smartwatches in examination centres.