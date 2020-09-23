UrduPoint.com
Student Commits Suicide

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Student commits suicide

A intermediate student committed suicide over domestic issues in area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A intermediate student committed suicide over domestic issues in area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that deceased Aftab resident of chak 404-GB was facing financial problems to continue his studies. Over it, he committed suicide by hanging him with a rope.

More Stories From Pakistan

