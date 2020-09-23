Student commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A intermediate student committed suicide over domestic issues in area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that deceased Aftab resident of chak 404-GB was facing financial problems to continue his studies. Over it, he committed suicide by hanging him with a rope.