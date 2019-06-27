Student commits suicide in Faisalabad

A student of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) committed suicide in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : A student of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) committed suicide in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police said on Thursday that 21-year-old Abuzar, son of Faiz Ahmad, resident of Saifabad no 2, was a student of BBA Industrial, 6th semester, in GCUF.

He became dejected when his family reprimanded him over a minor issue. Therefore,he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to Allied hospital but he failed to survive.