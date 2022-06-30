Student commits suicide in hostel room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The body of a student was found dead in the hostel room of Islamia College University here, University Police informed on Thursday.

Police said the student, a resident of Chitral, was studying at the faculty of BS Mathematics and no reason had so far been reported for his alleged suicide.

They said there was neither any report that the student had some mental stress nor any statement from his parents was received regarding his tragic death.

The body of the student was sent to his native village in Chitral after medico-legal formalities.