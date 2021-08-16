Student commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

A Matric student allegedly hanged himself to death in Basti Bara Sadaat, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A Matric student allegedly hanged himself to death in Basti Bara Sadaat, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that they received a call from cousin of the deceased about the suicide.

They informed that rescuers after reaching the place of incident conducted CRP of the youth for twenty minutes but he could not survive.

The body was handed over to heirs as they were not interested in postmortem, they informed.

The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained, they concluded.