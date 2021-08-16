UrduPoint.com

Student Commits Suicide In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

Student commits suicide in Muzaffargarh

A Matric student allegedly hanged himself to death in Basti Bara Sadaat, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A Matric student allegedly hanged himself to death in Basti Bara Sadaat, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that they received a call from cousin of the deceased about the suicide.

They informed that rescuers after reaching the place of incident conducted CRP of the youth for twenty minutes but he could not survive.

The body was handed over to heirs as they were not interested in postmortem, they informed.

The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained, they concluded.

Related Topics

Student Suicide Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to fight agains ..

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to fight against evil forces

2 minutes ago
 World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threa ..

World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan: UN chief

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Puts Military on High Alert Over Situat ..

Kazakhstan Puts Military on High Alert Over Situation in Afghanistan - Defense M ..

2 minutes ago
 US Military Flights Resume at Kabul Airport, But S ..

US Military Flights Resume at Kabul Airport, But Sporadic Suspensions Expected - ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghan fiasco sends Biden's political fortunes ree ..

Afghan fiasco sends Biden's political fortunes reeling

6 minutes ago
 Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Adminis ..

Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.