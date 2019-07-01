UrduPoint.com
Student Commits Suicide In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:52 PM

A teenager Shehryar resident of tribal district Khyber committed suicide after declaration failed in class 10th examination said the family source on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A teenager Shehryar resident of tribal district Khyber committed suicide after declaration failed in class 10th examination said the family source on Monday.

Shehryar Afridi son of Rehmant Khan resident of Zakhakhel Krapa and student of Quaid school and College committed suicide after using poison when he came to know that he has been declared failed in class 10th examination.

