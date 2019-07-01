Student commits suicide in Peshawar

A teenager Shehryar resident of tribal district Khyber committed suicide after declaration failed in class 10th examination said the family source on Monday

Shehryar Afridi son of Rehmant Khan resident of Zakhakhel Krapa and student of Quaid school and College committed suicide after using poison when he came to know that he has been declared failed in class 10th examination.