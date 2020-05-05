Student commits suicide over domestic dispute in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A first year student committed suicide over some domestic dispute in Shahpur Police limits on Tuesday.

According to Police spokesman Suleman Ali, 18, resident of village Kandaan swallowed poisonous pills after an argument with his father on a trivial issue.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but he breathed his last on the way.