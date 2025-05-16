Open Menu

Student Council Elections Held In Bahawalpur's Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Student council elections held in Bahawalpur's schools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In line with other districts across Punjab, student council elections were successfully conducted in both girls' and boys' middle and high schools within Bahawalpur district.

The inaugural ceremony at Government Sadiq Model Girls High School Bahawalpur saw Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq take the oath of office to officially endorse the students' democratic participation. The event was attended by CEO education Shabnam Mubarak, school principals, teachers, and students.

During his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of these elections in fostering democratic principles among young students.

He highlighted that such activities provide valuable opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular leadership roles, nurturing responsible and active citizens. Appreciating the transparency of the electoral process, he expressed his satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the elections.

CEO Education Shabnam Mubarak shared that over 100,000 students cast their votes in the elections for key positions including Presidents, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Finance Secretaries across the district’s middle and high schools. She applauded the enthusiastic participation and underscored the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future leaders of Punjab.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

4 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

18 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

18 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

18 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

18 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

18 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan