Student Council Elections Held In Bahawalpur's Schools
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In line with other districts across Punjab, student council elections were successfully conducted in both girls' and boys' middle and high schools within Bahawalpur district.
The inaugural ceremony at Government Sadiq Model Girls High School Bahawalpur saw Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq take the oath of office to officially endorse the students' democratic participation. The event was attended by CEO education Shabnam Mubarak, school principals, teachers, and students.
During his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of these elections in fostering democratic principles among young students.
He highlighted that such activities provide valuable opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular leadership roles, nurturing responsible and active citizens. Appreciating the transparency of the electoral process, he expressed his satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the elections.
CEO Education Shabnam Mubarak shared that over 100,000 students cast their votes in the elections for key positions including Presidents, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Finance Secretaries across the district’s middle and high schools. She applauded the enthusiastic participation and underscored the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future leaders of Punjab.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits residence of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Faisalabad observes Youm-e-Tahakur6 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued as hot, dry conditions increase white fly threat for cotton6 minutes ago
-
FM PASS commends FGP’s vision for advancing underprivileged communities through climate resilience ..6 minutes ago
-
AFMDC observes Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Student council elections held in Bahawalpur's schools6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at LUMHS Jamshoro with Patriotic Zeal6 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute16 minutes ago
-
Rhythmic fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' enthralls audience16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police mark Youm-e-Tashakkur, honor armed forces’ victory16 minutes ago