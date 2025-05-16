BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In line with other districts across Punjab, student council elections were successfully conducted in both girls' and boys' middle and high schools within Bahawalpur district.

The inaugural ceremony at Government Sadiq Model Girls High School Bahawalpur saw Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq take the oath of office to officially endorse the students' democratic participation. The event was attended by CEO education Shabnam Mubarak, school principals, teachers, and students.

During his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of these elections in fostering democratic principles among young students.

He highlighted that such activities provide valuable opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular leadership roles, nurturing responsible and active citizens. Appreciating the transparency of the electoral process, he expressed his satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the elections.

CEO Education Shabnam Mubarak shared that over 100,000 students cast their votes in the elections for key positions including Presidents, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Finance Secretaries across the district’s middle and high schools. She applauded the enthusiastic participation and underscored the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future leaders of Punjab.