Open Menu

Student Council Elections In 38,000 Govt Schools On May 21

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Student council elections in 38,000 govt schools on May 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A student council would be established in schools, and its elections would be held in 38,000 government schools across Punjab on May 21.

The school education Department sources said that the last date for submitting nomination papers for the council elections had been set at May 9. The final lists of candidates would be released on May 12.

Candidates would also be given election symbols on May 12, while posters would be displayed in schools on May 13. Candidates will be able to continue their election campaign until May 16. Ballot papers and election preparations would be completed by May 20.

All authorities have been ordered regarding the student council elections. The Director Public Instruction (DPI) Elementary Punjab would supervise elections.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 day ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 day ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

1 day ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

1 day ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan