Student Council Elections In 38,000 Govt Schools On May 21
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A student council would be established in schools, and its elections would be held in 38,000 government schools across Punjab on May 21.
The school education Department sources said that the last date for submitting nomination papers for the council elections had been set at May 9. The final lists of candidates would be released on May 12.
Candidates would also be given election symbols on May 12, while posters would be displayed in schools on May 13. Candidates will be able to continue their election campaign until May 16. Ballot papers and election preparations would be completed by May 20.
All authorities have been ordered regarding the student council elections. The Director Public Instruction (DPI) Elementary Punjab would supervise elections.
