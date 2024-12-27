Student Council Form At IMCG F-7/2 Through Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The student council of Islamabad Model College for Girls, IMCG F-7/2, for the academic year 2024-25, was formed through election with an objective to work actively with the teachers and the students for the fulfillment of the curricular and co-curricular objectives of the institution.
A ceremony for the newly elected executive members of the council and the class representatives was held in the college auditorium, which was presided over by the principal of the college, Prof Fouzia Tanveer Sheikh, and the chief guest for the occasion was Dr Najeeba Arif, chairperson, Pakistan academy of Letters, as she is the first woman to head the Pakistan Academy of Letters, the press release said on Friday.
The honorable chief guest distributed certificates among the office bearers of the outgoing Student Council.
Dr Najeeba Arif took the oath of office as newly elected president, while Huda Khalid, Vice President Noreen Hanif, General Secretary Asma Fazal, Joint Secretary Mahnoor Shehzadi, the secretaries of various societies, and the class representatives also took their oath.
The chief guest, in her speech, commended the smooth transition of power to the new student council. She told the young audience not to be deterred by the lack of resources or difficulties in life; rather, they should work hard and persevere with a pure heart to achieve great things in life.
The Principal, Dr Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh, in her closing remarks, thanked the Chief Guest for her august presence. She also congratulated the in-charge student council and her team for organizing an outstanding function today. The ceremony ended with the rendition of the National Anthem.
