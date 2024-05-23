Student Council Office Bearers Take Oath
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Newly elected office bearers of Student Councils of government schools was held at Government Comprehensive High school here on Thursday.
Chief guest Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, and DC Rizwan Qadeer,
Dr Obaidullah Khokhar administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers which included President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Finance Secretary.
Speaking at the ceremony, he stated that the student councils would highlight leadership qualities among students.
It will develop decision-making and organizational skills in children. Future national and provincial leaders will emerge from these students, he said, adding that students will be aware of raising and solving their issues.
Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, in his address, said that the the councils would foster leadership qualities and build confidence. The talents of the children will come to the forefront, he said and added that the students would become doctors, engineers, top officials, and scientists.
The training imparted by the teachers will be useful in their practical lives. We need to cultivate a positive mindset within ourselves to set Pakistan on the path of progress, the DC noted. In attendance were CEO DEA, Faiz Abbas, Deputy DEO Secondary Education Dr Alia Nighat, and other education officers were present.
