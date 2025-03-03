Student Critically Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A young boy sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding tractor-trolley here near Langar Saraey Bridge.
Rescue official said on Monday that Usman Gulzar, an 8th-grade student from spurburn town, was on his way to school when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over him.
He suffered severe head and body injuries and was rushed to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.
The accused driver fled the scene, while the police concerned launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student critically injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Two hurt in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Four held for profiteering6 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held7 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness to avoid road mishaps stressed7 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 595 kg drugs in 9 operations16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 4-member dacoit gang, including woman, rescue kidnapped citizen17 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during taraweeh37 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of singer, writer Amjad Parvez observed46 minutes ago
-
20 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging, hoarding edibles47 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan illuminates the path: A session on the beginning of the Holy Quran's revelation12 hours ago
-
Bilal Kayani slams PTI founder for anti-state article12 hours ago