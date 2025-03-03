Open Menu

Student Critically Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A young boy sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding tractor-trolley here near Langar Saraey Bridge.

Rescue official said on Monday that Usman Gulzar, an 8th-grade student from spurburn town, was on his way to school when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over him.

He suffered severe head and body injuries and was rushed to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The accused driver fled the scene, while the police concerned launched investigation.

