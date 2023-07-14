Open Menu

Student Day Observed At College Of Technology For Women

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Student day observed at College of Technology for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The student day was observed at the Government College of Technology for Women Sargodha, here on Friday.

According to Principal GCTW Ms Noreen Naz, the student day was observed on the direction of the ICI&SDD secretary with the aimed to encourage students to learn skills and to promote co-curricular activities among them.

In connection with students day various co-curricular programmes including debates, drama, poem, reciting, quiz competition and sports activities were performed by the students (CCA, domestic tailoring) under skills summer camp programme 2023.

She said that to uplift the morale of students and staff, awards were also distributed among those who showed the best performance in competitions.

Instructor Madam Mariam Farooq, Instructor CCA Madam Amna Khalid, Instructor Domestic Tailoring Madam Nagina Gulnaz and students participated in a large number.

