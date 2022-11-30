Student death: BZU to hold internal inquiry into bus accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will conduct an internal inquiry into bus accident wherein the Varsity student was killed near check post on Tuesday.

BZU Chairman Transport Committee, Dr Nazim Labar told on Wednesday that initially, it was reported that the accident occurred due to brake failure. "I have written a letter to VC, Dr Akbar Kundi today for constituting an inquiry committee to know the exact cause of the accident," he stated.

It was a 7-up route bus which strated picking students from different points of the Varsity after their classes were over, he said and added that near the entry and exit gate, it went out of control of the driver, Nadeem Khan, and hit a stationary car where the deceased student was sitting.

Replying a question, Chairman Transport Committee informed that the varsity has a fleet of 50 buses including 1978 model bedford, Hino and other companies buses.

To another queation, Dr Labar disclosed that when a driver complaines to varsity about the bus, it is examined by a team for maintaince adding that Dr Farrukh Arsalan of Mechanical Deptt and Dr Tahir are techincal members of the team.

Answering to another question, Chairman Transport Committee disclosed that there was no regular feature of drivers medical and psychological check up and they are examined off and on as need arises.

He quoted the driver as saying that after the failure of brakes, he got confused and the bus went out of his control which resulted the accident. The parents of the deceased student have pardoned the driver, he concluded.