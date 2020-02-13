UrduPoint.com
Student Delegation Visits Parliament House

Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Student delegation visits Parliament House

Student delegation of Law College Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) and Swabi College Urdu Department on Thursday visited the Parliament House and witnessed National Assembly proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Student delegation of Law College Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) and Swabi College urdu Department on Thursday visited the Parliament House and witnessed National Assembly proceedings.

The National Assembly staff warmly received the delegation and briefed the students about the importance of parliamentary system.

The delegation also visited monument of unsung heroes of democracy in the premises of the Parliament House.

Later, the delegation also visited Gali-e-Dastur and Senate Museum. During visit, the students took keen interest in the National Assembly proceedings.

Later, during NA proceeding Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also welcomed the delegation..

Talking to APP, students said that it was wonderful opportunity for them as they got it first time to visit the Parliament House.

