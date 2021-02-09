Student died in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A student died in a road accident when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolly at Basti Ameer Shah of Kot Addu tehsil on Tuesday morning.

Police said the deceased, identified as Muzamel, was a student of first year.

An eye witness said the speedy two-wheeler hit the tractor trolly parked along road side.

Police shifted the body to a nearby hospital.