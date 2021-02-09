Student Died In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A student died in a road accident when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolly at Basti Ameer Shah of Kot Addu tehsil on Tuesday morning.
Police said the deceased, identified as Muzamel, was a student of first year.
An eye witness said the speedy two-wheeler hit the tractor trolly parked along road side.
Police shifted the body to a nearby hospital.