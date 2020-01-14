Student died in roof collapse in Mardan

A student of FSc died as a roof of his house suddenly collapsed in due to recent rains at Pir-Sadhi area of Takht Bhai

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A student of FSc died as a roof of his house suddenly collapsed in due to recent rains at Pir-Sadhi area of Takht Bhai.

According to details, a teenager identified as Waqas Khan was at his home when the roof of his house suddenly caved in.

He received critical injuries and died while being shifted to Takht Bhai Hospital.

The student belongs to a poor family and his father is mentally ill.

Public circles have appealed to the government for financial assistance to the affected family.