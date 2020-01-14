UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Died In Roof Collapse In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:18 PM

Student died in roof collapse in Mardan

A student of FSc died as a roof of his house suddenly collapsed in due to recent rains at Pir-Sadhi area of Takht Bhai

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A student of FSc died as a roof of his house suddenly collapsed in due to recent rains at Pir-Sadhi area of Takht Bhai.

According to details, a teenager identified as Waqas Khan was at his home when the roof of his house suddenly caved in.

He received critical injuries and died while being shifted to Takht Bhai Hospital.

The student belongs to a poor family and his father is mentally ill.

Public circles have appealed to the government for financial assistance to the affected family.

Related Topics

Poor Student Died Waqas Khan Family Government Rains

Recent Stories

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

3 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

6 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s A ..

7 minutes ago

San Francisco, San Jose listed in top 25 world's b ..

45 seconds ago

How a mother-daughter pair making a mark in cricke ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.