Student Died, Two Injured In Road Side Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A student died and his two brothers received serious head injuries in a roadside accident on Friday in Sarjani, Baba mor area of Karachi.

According to details, all three were brothers and going to school when an over speed dumper crushed the bike.

The rescue teams rushed on the spot and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The driver was arrested and the dumper was also taken into police custody.

More Stories From Pakistan

