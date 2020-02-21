Student dies, 2 injured in road accident in Hyderabad

A student of Sindh University was killed and two others got injured in an accident between a motorbike and a truck on M9 Motorway near Hyderabad bypass toll plaza

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A student of Sindh University was killed and two others got injured in an accident between a motorbike and a truck on M9 Motorway near Hyderabad bypass toll plaza. The incident happened in Jamshoro district.

According to the police, a truck hit a motorbike on which the 3 students of the SU were riding, coming back from the varsity and travelling towards Hyderabad to their home.

The police informed that one of the students, identified as Shahbaz Charan, died on the spot while 2 students sustained injuries.The injured Abdullah Samo and Abdul Ahed Samo were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police told that all the 3 students were enrolled in Arts and Culture Department and they lived in Qasimabad. The police have detained the truck driver and impounded the vehicle but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.