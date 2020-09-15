UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Dies After Falling From Stairs Of School

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

Student dies after falling from stairs of school

A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman,Areeba Asif aged 15 years who was student of Class 9th fell from stairs at Happy Palace School, Campus-3, and died on the spot.

Further investigations into the incident were underway.

Related Topics

Police Student Died From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $38.96 a barrel M ..

25 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman on Navalny: Any Russian Citizen ..

1 minute ago

AIOU extends assignment submission deadline till S ..

1 minute ago

German investor confidence hits 20-year high: ZEW

1 minute ago

More than 50 precious birds seized from poachers, ..

1 minute ago

China launches 9 satellites into space from sea

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.