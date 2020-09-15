Student dies after falling from stairs of school

A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman,Areeba Asif aged 15 years who was student of Class 9th fell from stairs at Happy Palace School, Campus-3, and died on the spot.

Further investigations into the incident were underway.