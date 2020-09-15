Student Dies After Falling From Stairs Of School
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:09 PM
A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A female student died after falling from stairs of her school in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman,Areeba Asif aged 15 years who was student of Class 9th fell from stairs at Happy Palace School, Campus-3, and died on the spot.
Further investigations into the incident were underway.