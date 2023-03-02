UrduPoint.com

Student Dies As School Building Wall Collapses

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :An eight-years old boy died on Thursday after school wall collapsed near Khairpur Nathan Shah tehsil in Sindh.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Qamaruddin Soomro, who died on the spot. The body of the child had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Sources say that the sad incident took place due to dilapidated state of the school building after the recent floods.

