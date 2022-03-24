Student dies in Quetta road mishap

A student died in a road mishap near Pashtoon Abad area of Quetta, police sources said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A student died in a road mishap near Pashtoon Abad area of Quetta, police sources said on Thursday.

According to detail, the victim was on way home when a tractor hit him at Abdul Wali Chowk. As a result, he died on the spot. The body of the deceased was rushed to civil hospital for legal formalities. The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.