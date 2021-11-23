UrduPoint.com

Student Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:46 PM

A boy was died as his motorcycle collided with a passenger van in limits of city police station on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A boy was died as his motorcycle collided with a passenger van in limits of city police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, a boy namely Abdul Rehman, r/o 95/15-L was on his way to home from school when he reached near Mhrabad area his motorcycle suddenly hit by a van due to over speeding.

Resultantly he received head injury and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to Civil hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

