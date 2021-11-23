Student dies in road accident

A boy was died as his motorcycle collided with a passenger van in limits of city police station on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A boy was died as his motorcycle collided with a passenger van in limits of city police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, a boy namely Abdul Rehman, r/o 95/15-L was on his way to home from school when he reached near Mhrabad area his motorcycle suddenly hit by a van due to over speeding.

Resultantly he received head injury and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to Civil hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.