Student Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Student dies in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A collage student here on Wednesday was killed as a speedy truck ran over him on National Highway.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the student had been identified as Zain ul Abadeen 19 year old.

The police had registered a case and started investigation, he added

APP/mjm/378

