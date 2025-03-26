Student Dies In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A collage student here on Wednesday was killed as a speedy truck ran over him on National Highway.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the student had been identified as Zain ul Abadeen 19 year old.
The police had registered a case and started investigation, he added
